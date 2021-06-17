On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

US average mortgage rates mostly lower; 30-year at 2.93%

The Associated Press
June 17, 2021 1:57 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mortgage rates were mostly lower this week as the economy continued to show signs of recovery from the pandemic recession and recent bursts of inflation were deemed temporary by federal policymakers.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the key 30-year home loan fell to 2.93% from 2.96% last week. By contrast, the rate stood at 3.13% a year ago.

The rate for a 15-year loan, a popular option among homeowners refinancing their mortgages, edged up to 2.24% from 2.23% last week.

The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it may act sooner than previously planned to start dialing back the low-interest rate policies that have helped spark a swift rebound from the recession but also have coincided with rising inflation. Fed Chairman Jay Powell said the inflation spikes of the past two months will likely prove temporary.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

In the latest economic news, the government reported Thursday that the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since April, to 412,000.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 ACE21 All Virtual
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Energy Department headquarters fly Progress Pride flag for the first time