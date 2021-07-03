Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

3 killed in northern Wisconsin house fire; 3 escape blaze

The Associated Press
July 5, 2021 5:39 pm
< a min read
      

ASHLAND, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed in a house fire Monday morning in the northern Wisconsin town of Ashland.

The Ashland Police Department said firefighters and police responded shortly after 9:30 a.m., when they discovered that three people had escaped the burning house. Three bodies were later found inside.

One of the three people who got out of the house was taken to a hospital to be treated for burns.

No further information was immediately available. The Ashland Fire Department, Ashland Police Department and Wisconsin Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the blaze.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Download the results of Federal News Network's exclusive survey of four agencies about their cyber threat detection habits.

Ashland, a town of about 8,000 people, is located 70 miles (115 kilometers) east of Duluth, Minnesota.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|5 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department delivers 1.5 million Moderna vaccine doses to El Salvador