On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Biden’s COVID plan: Federal workers must report shot status

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 4:31 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Key points in President Joe Biden’s plan to increase COVID-19 vaccination among federal employees and encourage more Americans to get shots:

— Federal employees will have to attest to their vaccination status.

— Those not fully vaccinated will have to wear a mask on the job, physically distance themselves from other workers and visitors, undergo regular COVID-19 testing and face restrictions on official travel.

— The requirement to disclose vaccination status also applies to employees of federal contractors who work at government facilities. The White House is drafting a plan to extend vaccination requirements to all contractor employees.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies and Dell Technologies: Learn how some agencies are applying automation to their mission areas and finding better results by downloading this exclusive e-book.

— Biden ordered the Pentagon to explore how and when it will add COVID-19 shots to the list of required vaccinations for members of the military.

— State and local governments are encouraged to offer $100 rewards for people to get vaccinated. The program can be paid for with funds from Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill.

— Small and medium-sized businesses can get fully reimbursed for offering employees time off to get their shots.

— School districts are being encouraged to sponsor pop-up vaccination clinics.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News Health News Lifestyle News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Knock, knock! Who's there? MWSS-171