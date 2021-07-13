On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Brazil’s Bolsonaro picks evangelical for supreme court seat

MAURICIO SAVARESE
July 13, 2021 4:06 pm
1 min read
      

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday named Attorney General Andre Mendonca, who is also an evangelical pastor, to fill a vacated seat on Brazil’s supreme court, the conservative president’s second appointment to the 11-member court.

The 48-year-old Mendonca, whose appointment still needs to be confirmed by the Senate, replaces retiring justice Marco Aurelio Mello. It has been 127 years since a nominee to Brazil’s top court was rejected by the Senate.

With mandatary retirement at 75, Mendonca will be able to hold the seat for 27 years.

Bolsonaro’s pick comes after he publicly criticized justice Luis Roberto Barroso, who also chairs the country’s top electoral body, and warned of fraud in Brazil’s 2022 elections, without offering evidence to support the claim. Recent polls show Bolsonaro trailing former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in voter preference, even among evangelicals.

        Insight by Aruba Networks: Learn how FTC is upgrading its network backbone to use software-defined networking (SD-WAN) and its cybersecurity to achieve a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

At the start of 2019, Bolsonaro promised to appoint an evangelical justice to the top court, but his first selection was little-known moderate Kássio Marques, frustrating the president’s conservative base.

Mendonca is a Presbyterian pastor in the capital of Brasilia. Brazil’s president has said he wants his nominee, if approved, to start Supreme Court sessions with a prayer.

Mendonca was also justice minister between April 2020 and March 2021, and played a key role in reviving a dictatorship-era national security law that has been used by police against critics of the president

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent