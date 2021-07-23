On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Bridge collapse halts traffic on Trans-Siberian Railway

The Associated Press
July 23, 2021 8:31 am
< a min read
      

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin urged officials Friday to quickly restore service on the Trans-Siberian Railway that was halted by a bridge collapse following heavy rains.

Dozens of trains remain stuck on the 9,289-kilometer (5,772-mile) railroad line. Spanning eight time zones across Russia from Moscow to the Pacific port of Vladivostok, the railway line is the longest in the world.

No one was hurt when part of the bridge collapsed Friday near Nizhnyaya Kuenga in the Trans-Baikal region east of Lake Baikal.

Putin said officials had pledged to get trains moving again on section of the railway in 2 1/2 days, while the second link should resume operation in five days.

The Russian president also instructed officials to take urgent measures to ensure an uninterrupted supply of food and other essential items to the regions affected by the interruption.

