FBI: Motive uncertain in fatal shooting of Indiana officer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Investigators haven’t yet determined a motive for the ambush shooting of a western Indiana police officer outside an FBI office in Terre Haute, an FBI official said Thursday.

The suspected gunman in the Wednesday afternoon shooting remained hospitalized after being shot by an FBI agent, said Paul Keenan, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis office.

The shooting killed Terre Haute police Detective Greg Ferency, a 30-year department veteran who had been a federal task force officer since 2010.

“We’re still looking at motive and we’re leaving all avenues open at this time,” Keenan said.

Keenan said the filing of federal charges was “imminent” against the suspected gunman and that his identity wasn’t being released until then.

