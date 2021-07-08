Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

FBI: Motive uncertain in fatal shooting of Indiana officer

The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 10:33 am
< a min read
      

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Investigators haven’t yet determined a motive for the ambush shooting of a western Indiana police officer outside an FBI office in Terre Haute, an FBI official said Thursday.

The suspected gunman in the Wednesday afternoon shooting remained hospitalized after being shot by an FBI agent, said Paul Keenan, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis office.

The shooting killed Terre Haute police Detective Greg Ferency, a 30-year department veteran who had been a federal task force officer since 2010.

“We’re still looking at motive and we’re leaving all avenues open at this time,” Keenan said.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

Keenan said the filing of federal charges was “imminent” against the suspected gunman and that his identity wasn’t being released until then.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|7 SANS 2021 Report: Top Skills Analysts...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secret Service holds memorial for Emergency Response Team canine Bolo