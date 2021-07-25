On Air: Press Conference USA
Fire in Chinese warehouse kills 15, injures 25

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 5:59 am
BEIJING (AP) — A fire at a warehouse in China’s northeast killed 15 people and injured 25, the city government announced Sunday.

The fire broke out Saturday afternoon at the warehouse in an industrial park in Changchun in Jilin province, the city government said on its social media account. It said the cause was under investigation.

The building was shared by Jilin Yuancheng Logistics Co., Ltd. and Li’s Wedding Dress Dream City, the announcement said. It said the company’s legal representative was detained.

