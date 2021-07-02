On Air: Agency in Focus
Clarification: Fox News-Harassment story

DAVID BAUDER
July 2, 2021 1:21 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published June 29, 2021, The Associated Press reported on a settlement agreement between the New York City Commission on Human Rights and Fox News. The story should have made clear Fox employees and contributors will be able to temporarily bring human rights complaints forward without being subject to binding arbitration. The arbitration requirement is not Fox policy for all employees, but it is mandated in several employee contracts.

