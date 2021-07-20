On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
French lawmakers to vote on compromise climate bill

The Associated Press
July 20, 2021 8:32 am
PARIS (AP) — France’s parliament plans to hold a final vote Tuesday on a compromise climate bill that was intended to transform travel, housing and industry but which environmental activists say doesn’t go fast or far enough to slash the country’s carbon emissions.

Championed by President Emmanuel Macron, the bill touched on issues central to French culture and the economy, including farming, historical buildings and the aviation and car industries.

Months of wrangling in both houses of parliament resulted in the watering down of several provisions. Both the National Assembly and the Senates are expected to approve the compromise version Tuesday.

The final draft includes measures to encourage cleaner cars and phase out the most-polluting vehicles; aid for the renovation of energy-inefficient homes and other buildings; and a ban on domestic flights under two and a half hours on routes that can be traveled by train.

Protests are planned outside the National Assembly ahead of the final vote. Environmental activists accuse Macron, who has taken a strong global stance on climate issues, of failing to live up to his promises at home.

A panel of 150 citizens convened by Macron worked for months to produce recommendations for the legislation, but critics say the president weakened their proposals. And conservative and some other lawmakers amended several measures once the bill reached parliament,.

Macron supported a European Union plan announced last week to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared with 1990 levels. The protesters gathering Tuesday say the bill won’t allow France to meet that target.

