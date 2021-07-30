On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Justice says IRS must give Trump tax returns to Congress

MARK SHERMAN
July 30, 2021 1:39 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and his three eldest children can’t force a lawsuit into arbitration that was brought by people who felt cheated by a business he promoted, an appeals court ruled Wednesday.

July 28, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

AP NEWS

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Experts from DHS, SBA and GSA will explore how agencies are approaching fraud prevention in this free webinar.

Top Stories

Video

Contact Us

Cookie Settings

DOWNLOAD AP NEWS

Connect with the definitive source for global and local news

MORE FROM AP

ap.org

        Read more: Government News

AP Insights

AP Definitive Source

AP Images Spotlight

AP Explore

AP Books

FOLLOW AP

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

About

Contact

Customer Support

Careers

Terms & Conditions

Privacy

All contents (copyright) copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to personalize content and ads, to provide

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Knock, knock! Who's there? MWSS-171