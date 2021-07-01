On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Lawyer: Officer reaches plea deal in Black man’s 2018 death

JONATHAN MATTISE
July 1, 2021 4:46 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A white Nashville police officer will plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday just ahead of his first-degree murder trial, three years after he fatally shot an armed Black man from behind during a foot chase, his attorney confirmed Thursday.

Attorney David Raybin made the confirmation on behalf of 27-year-old Officer Andrew Delke, who was about to face trial over the death of 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick.

The attorney for Hambrick’s family, Joy Kimbrough, said Hambrick’s mother, Vickie Hambrick, was not contacted or consulted and did not know about the deal until after it was done. Kimbrough said the deal includes a three-year prison sentence. Raybin declined to comment on any sentence length.

“She’s very upset about it. She’s distraught about it. And she has said it’s like losing her son all over again,” Kimbrough said of Hambrick’s mother.

A spokesperson for District Attorney Glenn Funk said he could not confirm anything.

