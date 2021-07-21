On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Main Tanzania opposition party says leader arrested, missing

TOM ODULA
July 21, 2021 11:42 am
< a min read
      

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzania’s leading opposition party said Wednesday the whereabouts of its party leader Freeman Mbowe are unknown after police arrested him Tuesday while he met with 10 other officials.

“We see this as a kidnapping,” CHADEMA secretary general John Mnyika told journalists.

CHADEMA spokesman John Mrema in a statement said the others were taken to the central police station in Mwanza.

A police spokesman did not comment.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Politically motivated arrests were common under former President John Magufuli, who died in March. Many in Tanzania expected them to end under current President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Magufuli’s former deputy. Hassan has reversed Tanzania’s practice of denying COVID-19’s spread in the East African country, and she has asked media houses whose licenses were suspended to reapply.

Mbowe was attacked and injured by unidentified assailants months before last year’s elections. He later alleged that the October vote in which Magufuli won a second term was marred by widespread fraud and a “butchering of democracy.”

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC Chairman Christopher Hanson tours the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center