Maryland police to discuss fatal ‘standoff’ at McDonald’s

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Officials in Maryland are planning a news conference Monday, three days after officers fatally shot a 21-year-old outside a McDonald’s restaurant in an “armed standoff.”

The shooting took place Friday night after Montgomery County Police said officers responded to a call about a customer who had ordered food but was refusing to move through the drive-thru lane at the McDonald’s in Gaithersburg, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from Washington.

Once an officer spotted a handgun on the front passenger seat of the man’s car, additional officers were called in and an “armed standoff” ensued as officers tried negotiating with the man for about 30 minutes, police said.

“Circumstances that are still under investigation led to officers firing their weapons and the driver was shot,” the news release said. The driver was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

The officers involved are on standard administrative leave. The department did not release video of the incident, did not identify anyone involved and did not provide the races of those involved. Authorities said Police Chief Marcus Jones and County Executive Marc Elrich are set to appear at Monday’s news conference.

Members of the Silver Spring Justice Coalition planned to attend the news conference to demand full transparency, the resignation of department leadership and “redoubled efforts for genuine police reform,” according to a statement from the group.

The group, which was formed after an officer fatally shot a Black man in neighboring Silver Spring in 2018, called for police to release information about the man who was killed and officers who shot him and video of the incident, including video from officers’ body cameras and any bystanders. The group also wants details of what led to the shooting, including what actions were taken to de-escalate the situation.

“Time and time again SSJC has witnessed a failure of MCPD to hold itself accountable, show transparency, and transform its culture of violence.” the group said.

