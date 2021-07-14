On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Murkowski camp teases fundraising ahead of deadline

BECKY BOHRER
July 14, 2021 5:03 pm
< a min read
      

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Sen. Lisa Murkowski hasn’t officially announced if she will run again next year, but her campaign released fundraising details Wednesday that an adviser says “strongly positions” the Alaska Republican for a reelection bid.

Kevin Sweeney, a consultant to the campaign who ran Murkowski’s comeback 2010 write-in bid, said Murkowski’s focus is on her work in Washington. But he told The Associated Press the fundraising shows Murkowski also is “doing the work to make sure that she’s positioned for reelection, when that time comes.”

Wednesday’s campaign statement comes ahead of a filing deadline and days after Republican party leaders in Alaska endorsed Kelly Tshibaka, a former state Department of Administration commissioner, for U.S. Senate.

Tshibaka also recently announced an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, whom Murkowski has been critical of.

        Insight by HackerOne: Download this exclusive e-book and learn how the idea of a “good hacker” program began in the federal community and soon expanded once agencies started seeing the value and benefits.

Murkowski was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump during a Senate impeachment trial earlier this year. Trump was acquitted of a charge of incitement of insurrection related to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack has steak sandwich at Rustic Cuts Butcher Shop in Iowa