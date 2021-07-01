On Air: Panel Discussions
North Macedonia declares Shar Mountains area a national park

The Associated Press
July 1, 2021 11:13 am
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s parliament has formally adopted legislation to make the country’s section of the Shar Mountains an extensive national park.

All 66 lawmakers present in the 120-member parliament voted late Wednesday to grant protected status for the region that’s already protected on the other side of the border in Kosovo.

The area that’s rich in biodiversity spans more than 240,000 hectares (593,053 acres) across Albania, North Macedonia and Kosovo and includes dozens of glacial lakes.

North Macedonia’s Environment Minister Naser Nuredini in a Facebook post described the parliamentary vote as “historic.”

