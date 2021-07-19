Trending:
Norway’s July 22, 2011, terror attack: a timeline

The Associated Press
July 19, 2021 4:13 am
STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — A timeline of the events of July 2011, when Anders Behring Breivik attacked the Norwegian government and a Labor youth camp on the island of Utoya, killing a total of 77 people, and the court proceedings that followed:

July 22, 2011

2:09 p.m. — Anders Breivik sends a manifesto, “2083 – A European Declaration of Independence” to 1,002 email addresses including Norwegian politicians and journalists.

3:17 p.m. — Breivik parks a white van outside the government quarter in Oslo, loaded with a 950-kilogram bomb, then leaves in a separate vehicle heading for Utoya island.

3:25 p.m. — The bomb explodes, killing six women and two men.

5:17 p.m. — Breivik arrives in Utoya on a boat from the mainland, dressed as a policeman and carrying an arsenal of weapons in a suitcase

5:21 p.m. — The shooting starts. Breivik kills a guard and a camp organizer before stalking and murdering mostly teenagers and young adults around the island. He kills 69 people.

6:34 p.m. — Breivik gives himself up to armed police and is arrested

April 16, 2012 — The trial begins with Breivik entering the court giving a clenched fist salute. The court will decide if he is sane, and capable of facing justice.

August 24, 2012 — Breivik is sentenced to the maximum 21 years in prison. He will serve his sentence in a high security three-room cell, with access to a gym and computer games, but very little contact with other inmates.

July 2015 — Breivik begins proceedings to sue the Norwegian state for violations of human rights

March 15, 2016 — Breivik returns to court in a special prison facility, for the beginning of the hearing. He enters, giving a Nazi salute

April 20, 2016 — The Oslo district court rules that Breivik’s imprisonment violates article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which prohibits inhuman or degrading treatment. The government says it will appeal

March 1, 2017 — An appeals court overrules the previous decision

June 21, 2018 — The European Court of Human Rights rejects Breivik’s appeal

