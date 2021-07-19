On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Searchers rescued after helicopter crash, hiker also found

The Associated Press
July 19, 2021 4:30 pm
< a min read
      

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A crew looking for a hiker who was missing in the Sierra Nevada survived after their Navy helicopter crashed along the California-Nevada line, and both the searchers and the hiker were rescued over the weekend.

The four-member helicopter crew escaped injury but had to spend Friday night in the rugged wilderness before they were rescued Saturday from a mountain ridge on the state line east of Yosemite National Park, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) south of Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada, authorities said.

The Navy is investigating the cause of the crash reported about 5 p.m. Friday, Navy spokesman Zip Upham said. The Navy MH-60 Knighthawk had been helping with the search for a lost hiker in the Inyo National Forest.

Ronald Bolen, an Oklahoma University professor who was reported missing last week on a trail, was found by hikers late Saturday or Sunday in good condition and transported for medical treatment, the Mono County sheriff’s office said.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

A family member told the Reno Gazette Journal that Bolen was dehydrated but otherwise in good shape.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Day at the Alamo