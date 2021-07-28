On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Seeking Mediterranean allies, Greece hosts Jordan’s king

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 8:19 am
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — King Abdullah II of Jordan was meeting Wednesday in Athens with the leaders of Greece and Cyprus as part of regular high-level contacts launched between the three Mediterranean countries in 2018.

Greece is seeking to expand its economic and military cooperation with countries in the region, wary of ongoing rivalry with neighboring Turkey over mineral rights in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

“We look forward to seeing how we as three countries could tap into many opportunities, whether it’s trade, food security, tourism, energy, agriculture, water, the environment, health care and investment,” Abdullah said in opening remarks ahead of talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus.

Wednesday’s meeting was delayed by 15 months due to the pandemic.

