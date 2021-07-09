FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares slip after Wall Street retreat, bond yields dip

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mostly lower in Asia after stocks pulled back from their recent record highs on Wall Street as bond yields fell and investors turned cautious.

Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney and Shanghai but rose in Hong Kong. U.S. futures rose and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.33%.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 0.9%, with technology, financial and industrial companies logging some of the biggest losses. Traders have been shifting money into bonds in recent weeks, pulling down the benchmark yield, which is used to set rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans.

CHICKEN PRODUCT RECALL

Tyson Foods recalls almost 4,500 tons of chicken products

DEXTER, Mo. (AP) — Tyson Foods is recalling almost 4,500 tons of ready-to-eat chicken products after finding the products may be tainted with listeria bacteria. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall Thursday after two consumers reported falling ill with listeriosis.

Further investigation revealed one death besides the two listeriosis cases traced to pre-cooked chicken Tyson produced.

Listeriosis is a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, those with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

It causes fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

The recall involves three dozen products containing pre-cooked chicken marketed under the Tyson and other labels. The recalled products bear establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and military locations.

PFIZER-THIRD VACCINE SHOTS

Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect

UNDATED (AP) — Pfizer says it is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, but U.S. health officials say a booster isn’t needed yet.

The company said Thursday that another shot could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Pfizer says early data from a company trial suggests people’s antibody levels jump after they get a third dose.

But the filing doesn’t mean third doses would be rolled out any time soon. Public health officials would have to decide if they’re really needed. And U.S. health officials followed Pfizer’s announcement with a statement saying they want to see more data before authorizing booster shots.

CALIFORNIA-DROUGHT

Governor asks Californians to voluntarily cut water use

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked people and businesses in the nation’s most populous state to voluntarily cut how much water they use by 15% amid a drought.

The water conservation urged Thursday is not mandatory. But it demonstrates the growing challenges of a drought in the U.S. West that will only worsen throughout the summer and fall and is tied to more intense wildfires and heat waves.

California’s most important reservoirs are already at dangerously low levels and will likely reach historic lows later this year. Lake Oroville in Northern California is at 30% capacity, and state officials worry water levels could get so low they might have to shut down a hydroelectric plant later this year. Along the Russian River, officials fear Lake Mendocino could empty later this year.

Officials say that given how low they already are, the request for people to take shorter showers, run dishwashers only when they’re full and water lawns less frequently is about planning for next year.

TRACKING ROCKETS

FAA: New tool limits disruptions caused by space operations

UNDATED (AP) — Every time a rocket takes off or a space vehicle returns to Earth, it can cause airline flights to be routed around the space operation. That’s because airspace near the space operation is closed, sometimes for hours.

Federal officials said Thursday that they have developed technology to better track space operations and shorten the time that airspace is closed for safety. The Federal Aviation Administration says the system was used for the first time last month.

The tool, called the Space Data Integrator, will replace a system in which much of the work of giving telemetry data about space vehicles to air traffic control managers is done manually.

The FAA says Elon Musk’s SpaceX was the first company to share flight telemetry data with the FAA, and others including Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin have since joining the program.

SOUTH KOREA-SOCIAL DISTANCING

SKorea to enforce social distancing in capital

UNDATED (AP) — South Korea will enforce its strongest social distancing restrictions in the greater capital area starting next week as it wrestles with what appears to be the worst wave of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The plans, which may bring Seoul’s thriving nightlife to a standstill, were announced shortly before the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported another new 1,316 cases Wednesday, breaking the country’s previous one-day record of 1,275 set the day before.

Nearly 1,000 of the cases came from Seoul and nearby metropolitan regions, where officials will elevate social distancing restrictions to an unprecedented “Level 4” starting Monday.

The surge in infections is a worrisome development in a country where a shortage in vaccine supplies have left 70% of the population still waiting for their first shot.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.