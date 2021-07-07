Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

US raises concerns on Mexico’s nationalistic energy policy

The Associated Press
July 7, 2021 10:22 pm
1 min read
      

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. trade representative said Wednesday that she has raised the concerns about Mexico’s energy policies that favor state-owned Mexican companies.

Katherine Tai spoke following meetings with Mexico’s economy secretary and Canada’s top international trade official to mark the first year of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

Tai said that “we are raising our concerns” about President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s energy sector policies.

López Obrador has launched a nationalistic campaign to end gasoline imports and stop or reduce exports of crude oil.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

His pet projects include building oil refineries in Mexico, and he has also tried to rein in foreign companies that built wind and solar farms to produce electricity in Mexico. He has also put on hold long-anticipated bidding on oil exploration contracts.

López Obrador pushed through a law earlier this year that will allow the government to seize private gas stations in case of “imminent danger to national security, energy security or the economy” and give them to the state-owed oil company to run.

López Obrador says the law is meant to combat contraband gasoline imports, because he claims private imports of gasoline — which he dislikes on ideological grounds — often don’t pay taxes.

Judges in Mexico have granted injunctions against some of the president’s measures.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|7 SANS 2021 Report: Top Skills Analysts...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secret Service holds memorial for Emergency Response Team canine Bolo