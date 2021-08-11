Afghan officials: 3 more provincial capitals fall to Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say three more provincial capitals have fallen to the Taliban, putting nine out of the country’s 34 in the insurgents’ hands amid the U.S. withdrawal.

The officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the capitals of Badakhshan, Baghlan and Farah provinces all fell.

The Afghan government and military did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Taliban advance comes as U.S. President Joe Biden has ordered all U.S. troops out of the country by the end of the month.

