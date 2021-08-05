On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Baltimore becomes latest US location requiring masks indoors

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 3:11 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore will become the latest U.S. city to return to indoor mask mandates as COVID-19 infection numbers rise, city leaders announced Thursday.

Mayor Brandon Scott said indoor masking regulations will take effect Monday morning, giving businesses and citizens a few days to adjust. The indoor mask rules are mandated for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

The city’s health order came as 325 coronavirus patients were being treated in Maryland hospitals — a 300% increase over the past month, according to city Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa.

As is the case across the nation, the delta variant is propelling those infections, Dzirasa said. “It is a key driver in the city’s decision to reinstate the indoor mask requirements for everyone,” she said at a news conference Scott held to announce the reinstated mandate.

Scott and Dzirasa urged those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so urgently to protect their loved ones, including youngsters who are not authorized to receive the vaccines.

The announcement in Maryland’s biggest city comes more than a week after guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encouraged vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in areas classified as having “substantial community transmission” levels.

In May, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people didn’t need to mask up in most settings. But their guidance changed in the face of rising COVID-19 infection numbers.

Nearby Washington, D.C., returned to mandatory indoor mask requirements last week.

