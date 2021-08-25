On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Biden taps Milwaukee Mayor Barrett as Luxembourg ambassador

The Associated Press
August 25, 2021 5:41 pm
1 min read
      

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg.

The White House announced the appointment Wednesday. Barrett still needs Senate confirmation to serve, but the White House issued a statement with Barrett, a Democrat, saying he’s proud to be nominated and looks forward to serving. Until then, he said, he will remain as mayor.

Barrett read a statement to reporters in Milwaukee later Wednesday, saying he’s honored that Biden picked him.

“As a lifelong Milwaukeean, I’ll bring the values of our community to this new posting, values we share such as hard work, honesty and caring for others,” he said.

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

He promised to focus his full attention on his mayoral duties until the Senate confirms him. He left without taking any questions.

Barrett has been Milwaukee’s mayor since 2004. He also served five terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and was both a state senator and state representative in the Wisconsin Legislature.

He ran for governor three times, losing to Jim Doyle in a Democratic primary in 2002, Republican Scott Walker in 2010 and again to Walker in a recall election in 2011. He holds a law degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The previous ambassador to Luxembourg, Republican Randy Evans, returned to private law practice earlier this year. He was appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Park Service celebrates 105th birthday