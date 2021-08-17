On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Dutch economy rebounds strongly from COVID-19 pandemic

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 4:58 am
< a min read
      

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — There were more job vacancies in the Netherlands in the second quarter of the year than there were people seeking employment as the economy grew by 3.1% compared with the previous quarter, the country’s statistics office reported Tuesday.

It marked the first time job openings have outstripped unemployment since Statistics Netherlands began measuring what it calls tension in the employment market in 2003.

The government statistician said that for every 100 unemployed people, there were 106 jobs available. There were a record 327,000 jobs open at the end of June, with unemployment falling to 3.3%.

The Dutch economy grew by just under 10% from a year ago, when the coronavirus pandemic slammed the brakes on years of growth.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: USAID, GAO and ITIC explain how to future-proof and create a nimble IT modernization plan in this free webinar.

The economic rebound was spurred by consumers spending more as shops, cafes and restaurants reopened from lockdowns, while the government spent heavily on education and health care — including the country’s vaccination campaign and COVID-19 testing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 World Festival
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

New senior chiefs promoted at US Navy Band