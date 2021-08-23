On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Flames still spreading in biopreserve park near Sao Paulo

TATIANA POLLASTRI and MAURICIO SAVARESE
August 23, 2021 4:46 pm
1 min read
      

FRANCO DA ROCHA, Brazil (AP) — A fire that authorities blamed on an illegal candle balloon burned for a second day Monday at Brazil’s Juquery state park outside Sao Paulo, which was showered with ash from the blaze a day earlier.

More than 100 firefighters were trying to douse the flames at the park in Franco da Rocha, a municipality in Sao Paulo’s metropolitan region. City officials estimated 60% of the 2,000-hectare (5,000-acre) park had been charred.

The city hall statement said six people were arrested Sunday night in connection with the case, but were released hours later on bail. They were not identified.

Brazilians often send small balloons lighted by candles up into the night sky to enjoy the show, even though the practice is prohibited and punishable by fines or even prison. Sao Paulo state officials list the balloons among the top three causes of forest fires each year.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Juquery Park was created in 1993 and preserves one of the last remnants of the Cerrado biome around Sao Paulo, which is 39 kilometers (24 miles) away. Four years ago, about 10% of its area burned in a similar incident.

Spokesperson Walkiria Zanquini told The Associated Press that the Sao Paulo state’s fire department received more than 1,500 calls about the quick spreading fire since Sunday afternoon and that firemen were exhausted due to the efforts.

“We have to find energy (to work) where there isn’t any left,” she said.

Residents of several regions of metropolis Sao Paulo reported ashes falling from the sky since Sunday afternoon and there was a strong smell of fire throughout the city, even in areas more than 30 miles (50 kilometers) from the fire.

Sao Paulo is experiencing a dry winter season, which specialists believe facilitated the fire’s spread.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Professor Janet McLeavey, the first female faculty member of the Coast Guard Academy, retires