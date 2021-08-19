GOP Sen. Wicker of Mississippi tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation, his spokesperson said Thursday.

“Senator Wicker tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after immediately seeking a test due to mild symptoms,” his communications director, Phillip Waller, said in a statement. “Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is in good health, and is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician. He is isolating, and everyone with whom Senator Wicker has come in close contact recently has been notified.”

Wicker is 70. He was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2007 after fellow Republican Trent Lott stepped down. Wicker was elected to the U.S. House in 1994 after having served in the state Senate.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.