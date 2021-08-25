On Air: Panel Discussions
House panel probing 1/6 riot seeks host of Trump-era records

COLLEEN LONG and MICHAEL BALSAMO
August 25, 2021 12:32 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is demanding a host of records from Donald Trump’s White House and several of his administration’s intelligence and law enforcement agencies, in what is a sweeping start to lawmakers’ review of the deadly attack by a mob of the then-president’s supporters.

The request Wednesday seeks records about events leading up to the Jan. 6 riot, including communication within the White House and other agencies, and information about planning and funding for rallies held in Washington. Among them is an event at the Ellipse, near the White House, featuring remarks by Trump before thousands of loyalists stormed the Capitol.

The demands are being made for White House records from the National Archives, along with material from the departments of Defense, Justice, Homeland Security and Interior, as well as the FBI and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

