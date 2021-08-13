On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Nicaraguan police raid storied opposition newspaper

The Associated Press
August 13, 2021 4:10 pm
3 min read
      

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaraguan police raided the offices of the storied opposition newspaper La Prensa Friday.

The National Police said in a statement the raid was part of an investigation into “customs fraud and money laundering.” It said the newspaper’s offices “remain under police custody.”

The raid came one day after La Prensa suspended its print edition because the government’s customs office had once again withheld newsprint paper.

La Prensa, founded in 1926, has been critical of President Daniel Ortega, who has also recently arrested dozens of opposition figures. Ortega’s regime has often used money laundering, tax and other accusations to raid non-governmental and civic groups it disagrees with.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: USAID, GAO and ITIC explain how to future-proof and create a nimble IT modernization plan in this free webinar.

La Prensa had said it would continue an online edition, but it was unclear how long it could continue to do so. La Prensa has been the country’s only newspaper with a print edition since another opposition paper, El Nuevo Diario, closed in 2019.

On Thursday, the newspaper said in an editorial that “Once again the Ortega-Murillo dictatorship has withheld our paper,” referring to Ortega’s wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo. “Until they release the raw material, we cannot continue with the print edition,” the newspaper said. The move also affects the sister paper Hoy.

The move marks the third time the government has withheld the newspaper’s paper or ink. The paper had ceased printing for about 500 days in 2018 and 2019 amid widespread protests against the regime.

Nicaragua is scheduled to hold national elections Nov. 7. and Ortega is seeking a fourth consecutive term. He placed an opposition vice presidential candidate under house arrest last week, then released her pending the outcome of an investigation.

Over the past two months, Ortega’s government has arrested nearly three dozen opposition figures, including seven potential challengers for the presidency.

On Monday in Managua, the opposition alliance National Coalition said in a statement that it did not recognize the current electoral process as a way out of Nicaragua’s political crisis and urged Nicaraguans to not recognize it either.

Later Monday, authorities announced the arrest of opposition leader Mauricio Díaz Dávila, a candidate for congress and a former ambassador to Costa Rica. He had been called to the Attorney General’s Office on Monday as part of an investigation for alleged acts against the state.

His political party, Citizens for Liberty, said he was arrested with violence. His ability to run for office had been cancelled by the electoral court three days earlier. Party President Kitty Monterrey, whose Nicaraguan citizenship was withdrawn last week, called for his immediate release.

        Read more: Government News

Murillo also announced Monday that the government had recalled its ambassadors from Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Costa Rica “in reciprocity” for steps taken by those governments. She declared recent criticism from those governments as “interfering and interventionist.”

Argentina and Mexico had offered to try to mediate negotiations between the government and opposition, but that offer was rejected by Ortega. Costa Rica and Colombia had strongly condemned Ortega’s government for recent actions against the opposition.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|11 30th USENIX Security Symposium
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Jose Fernandez sworn in as the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment