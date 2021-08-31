On Air: America in the Morning
Saudi TV: Drone attack on airport wounds 8, damages plane

The Associated Press
August 31, 2021 4:53 am
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A bomb-laden drone on Tuesday targeted an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, wounding eight people and damaging a civilian plane, state television reported, the latest assault on the kingdom amid its grinding war in Yemen.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, the second such strike on Abha airport in the last 24 hours. The earlier attack caused no casualties.

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Iran-backed Shiite rebels in Yemen did not elaborate on the attack or provide details about the casualties, beyond saying that its forces had “intercepted” the explosive drone.

Since 2015, Yemen’s Houthi rebels battling the Saudi-led military coalition have targeted international airports, along with military installations and critical oil infrastructure, within Saudi Arabia.

