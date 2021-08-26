On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Police: Suspects arrested in Illinois courthouse shooting

The Associated Press
August 26, 2021 12:33 pm
< a min read
      

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — Several suspects are in custody after a shooting Thursday morning at the county courthouse in the northern Illinois community of Kankakee, authorities said.

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey told WGN TV that the shooting happened at about 9:45 a.m. near the courthouse and the county jail. Downey had no other details.

David Guzman, an assistant to Mayor Christopher Curtis, said Kankakee Police made at least one arrest and that there is no longer any danger to the public. Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said several people were in custody, according to the Daily Journal of Kankakee.

Guzman said he had no information on casualties, but a photo carried by the Daily Journal showed a body being loaded into an ambulance.

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

Kankakee is a community of about 26,000 located 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Chicago.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Park Service celebrates 105th birthday