Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Supreme Court orders ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy reinstated

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 7:58 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block a court ruling ordering the Biden administration to reinstate a Trump-era policy that forces people to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S.

With the three liberal justices in dissent, the court said the administration likely violated federal law in its efforts to rescind the program informally known as Remain in Mexico.

A federal judge in Texas had previously ordered that the program be reinstated last week. Both he and the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused the administration’s request to put the ruling on hold.

Justice Samuel Alito ordered a brief delay to allow the full court time to consider the administration’s appeal.

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 FedID 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Vice President Harris visits USS Tulsa in Singapore