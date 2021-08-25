Tanzania says 3 dead in gun battle near French Embassy

DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — Police in Tanzania say three people, including two police officers, have been shot dead in a confrontation near the French Embassy in Dar es Salaam.

Inspector general of police Simon Sirro told reporters that the armed man was a foreigner and police believe he was from Somalia. Police did not immediately give more details.

The U.S. Embassy in a security alert has warned citizens to avoid the area.

The confrontation occurred shortly after President Samia Suluhu Hassan addressed security officials in another part of the city, Tanzania’s commercial hub.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.