Tanzania says 3 dead in gun battle near French Embassy

The Associated Press
August 25, 2021 8:03 am
DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — Police in Tanzania say three people, including two police officers, have been shot dead in a confrontation near the French Embassy in Dar es Salaam.

Inspector general of police Simon Sirro told reporters that the armed man was a foreigner and police believe he was from Somalia. Police did not immediately give more details.

The U.S. Embassy in a security alert has warned citizens to avoid the area.

The confrontation occurred shortly after President Samia Suluhu Hassan addressed security officials in another part of the city, Tanzania’s commercial hub.

