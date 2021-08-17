On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Transportation Sec. Buttigieg says he, husband are parents

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 3:25 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has announced that he and husband Chasten have become parents.

Buttigieg, the first openly gay Cabinet secretary confirmed by the Senate, posted the news Tuesday on his personal Twitter account.

“For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family,” he said. “We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us.

“We can’t wait to share more soon,” he added.

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

Buttigieg, 39, has talked publicly about his desire to become a father since his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Earlier this year, he told The Associated Press “we’re still working at that,” before adding with a smile, “Stay tuned.”

Buttigieg and Chasten, 32, got married in June 2018, and Buttigieg’s own father died six months later.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 World Festival
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team on the ground in Haiti