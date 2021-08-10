Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 p.m. EDT

CUOMO-SEXUAL HARASSMENT

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will resign over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the darkest days of COVID-19. The three-term Democratic governor’s decision, which will take effect in two weeks, was announced Tuesday as momentum built in the Legislature to remove him by impeachment. It came after New York’s attorney general released the results of an investigation that found Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women. Cuomo called some of the allegations fabricated and forcefully denying he touched anyone inappropriately.

US-CONGRESS-INFRASTRUCTURE

Big win for $1T infrastructure bill: Senate shows it can act

WASHINGTON (AP) — With a robust vote after weeks of fits and starts, the Senate has approved the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan. A rare coalition of Democrats and Republicans joined together Tuesday to deliver a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Passage provides momentum as it’s now headed to the House. The package would provide almost $550 billion in new spending over five years for roads, bridges, broadband internet, water pipes and other public works systems. Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said it will “do a lot of good for America.” The Senate turns next to Biden’s bigger package, a $3.5 trillion plan with debate likely to extend into the fall.

BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-THE LATEST

The Latest: 75% of UK adults receive both doses of vaccine

Health officials in Britain say more than three-quarters of adults in the U.K. have received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine. Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the milestone as a “huge national achievement.” Latest figures from the Department of Health and Social Care on Tuesday showed that 39.7 million people have now been double-jabbed. More than 47 million, or 89% of the adult population, have received a first dose. The U.K. has seen its average number of daily confirmed cases fall in recent weeks. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Tuesday that the vaccine rollout has created a “wall of defense” that’s “massively reduced” hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

BC-AS-AFGHANISTAN

US vows to isolate Taliban if they take power by force

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A U.S. peace envoy has brought a warning to the Taliban that any government that comes to power through force in Afghanistan won’t be recognized internationally. On Tuesday, Zalmay Khalilzad was in Doha, Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political office. His visit comes after a series of cities fell to the insurgent group in stunningly quick succession. He and others hope to persuade Taliban leaders to return to peace talks with the Afghan government as American and NATO forces finish their pullout from the country. The insurgents have captured six out of 34 provincial capitals in the country in less than a week. They are now battling the Western-backed government for control of several others.

AP-FINANCIAL-MARKETS

Stocks wobble; tech companies slip, offsetting other gains

Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses on Wall Street Tuesday as losses from technology companies offset gains from banks and industrial companies. The S&P 500 index fell less than 0.1%, while the Dow rose 0.4% and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.6%. Crude oil prices were 3.2% higher after slumping the day before. Movie theater chain AMC rose 1.2% after reporting results late Monday that were much better than analysts were expecting. Kansas City Southern rose 7.4% after Canadian Pacific raised its offer for the railroad operator, reigniting a bidding war with Canadian National.

AP-US-RECORD-CASINO-REVENUE

In-person gamblers lifting US casino market to its best year

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gamblers anxious to hit the slot machines and table games in person after a year of coronavirus restrictions are lifting the U.S. casino industry to its best year ever. The American Gaming Association says casinos had their best second quarter in history, taking in $13.6 billion. And 2021 could be their best year in history: They’re on track to surpass the $43.6 billion won in 2019 as the highest-grossing year ever. The report doesn’t take into account the recent surge of the more contagious delta variant of the virus, which worsened just as the second quarter was ending.

WISCONSIN-VOTING BILLS

Wisconsin governor vetoes GOP bills to restrict absentees

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed bills passed by the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature that would have imposed new restrictions on absentee ballots in the key battleground state. The Democratic governor had been widely expected to turn back the bills, which his party had derided as voter suppression. Republicans argued the proposals were necessary to ensure clean elections. The Wisconsin measures vetoed Tuesday are part of a nationwide push by conservatives to reshape elections and voting after President Donald Trump narrowly lost a second term to Democrat Joe Biden. Wisconsin Republicans don’t have enough votes to override Evers’ veto. No Democrats supported the legislation.

ELECTION 2022-GOVERNOR-SOUTH CAROLINA

South Carolina gov gets anti-abortion org’s 1st 2022 backing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A leading anti-abortion group has picked South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster as its first state-level endorsement in next year’s elections. The organization tells The Associated Press that it’s part of a broader strategy to seed top jobs with abortion opponents as the U.S. Supreme Court considers whether to give states more power over the issue. Officials from the Susan B. Anthony List will travel to Greenville on Wednesday to give their endorsement to McMaster, a Republican currently his second full term in office. Marjorie Dannenfelser, the organization’s president, told The Associated Press that McMaster’s key role in a case challenging Mississippi’s new abortion law makes him “a hero in defending life” and a good fit for their group.

FLORIDA CONDOMINIUM EVACUATED

Miami orders residents to evacuate 8-story condo building

MIAMI (AP) — Another South Florida condo building is being evacuated six weeks after the collapse of a Surfside condominium. The eight-story Miami building with 138 units was ordered evacuated Monday night. City officials say the building failed to obtain a 40-year safety recertification and had several other violations. The city was given a report from an engineer for the building last week saying it’s structurally sound. But inspectors found issues with columns in the main building and in the detached, elevated garage. They ordered everyone out late Monday. Ninety-eight people died in the collapse of Champlain Towers South in June.

AP-US-AP-POLL-HEALTH-CARE-TRUST

High trust in doctors, nurses in US, AP-NORC poll finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds that most Americans have high trust in doctors, nurses and pharmacists. Researchers say that trust could become important in the push to increase COVID-19 vaccinations, as long as unvaccinated people have care providers they know and are open to hearing new information about the vaccines. A poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows at least 7 in 10 Americans trust doctors, nurses and pharmacists to do what’s right for them and their families either most or all of the time.

AP-AS-HONG-KONG

Largest Hong Kong teachers’ union disbands amid crackdown

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s largest teachers’ union says it has disbanded due to the changing political climate, as the government continues its crackdown on dissent in the city. The Hong Kong government cut ties with the pro-democracy union last week and accused it of spreading anti-Beijing and anti-government sentiment. The split came hours after Chinese state media called the union a “malignant tumor” that should be eradicated. The Professional Teachers’ Union is the city’s largest single-industry trade union, with 95,000 members. Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong last year. Over 100 pro-democracy figures have been arrested under the legislation.

