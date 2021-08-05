On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Vermont Supreme Court justice nominated to US appeals court

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 10:18 am
1 min read
      

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A justice on the Vermont Supreme Court who played a role in the state’s passage of the first-in-the-nation civil unions law has been nominated to a seat on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the White House announced Thursday.

The announcement about the nomination of Beth Robinson was part of President Joe Biden’s sixth round of judicial nominations.

Robinson would be the first and only LGBTQ woman to serve on any federal circuit court. Robinson helped argue the case that led to Vermont’s 2000 first-in-the-nation civil unions law, a forerunner of gay marriage.

Vermont’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy said in a statement that Robinson has been a champion of equal rights in the mold of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

“I know that, if confirmed, Justice Robinson would serve on the Second Circuit with integrity, humility, and a deep reverence for the rule of law,” Leahy said.

Vermont’s Republican Gov. Phil Scott also praised the nomination of Robinson.

“She will make a great addition to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, bringing the Vermont values of commitment to justice and equality, fairness, and Freedom & Unity to the bench,” Scott said, referring to the Vermont state motto.

Robinson served as co-counsel in the Baker v. State of Vermont lawsuit, in which the Vermont Supreme Court ruled that the state’s prohibition on same-sex marriage denied equal rights guaranteed by the Vermont Constitution. It led to the 2000 law passed by the Vermont Legislature of the state’s civil unions law, the first law of its kind in the country.

Vermont lawmakers passed marriage equality legislation in 2009. In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US delivers COVID vaccines to the Philippines