On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Woman shot by police charged with assault on officer

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 8:59 am
< a min read
      

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — A woman shot by a northern Virginia police officer after allegedly approaching officers with a kitchen knife has been charged with assault on a law enforcement officer.

Jiyoung Lee, 30, of Springfield, was treated at the hospital and is still recovering, police said.

Fairfax County Police released body-camera video of the shooting of the resident of a group home for the intellectually disabled, news outlets report. Chief Kevin Davis said the footage showed that Lee “posed a deadly threat to our police officers.” He described her as being “in crisis.”

Kyle Albert, the 14-year veteran officer who fired the shot, is on restricted duty as the investigation into the shooting continues, police said.

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NJ National Guard Airman with the 177th Fighter Wing reunites with his dog