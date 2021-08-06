Woman shot by police charged with assault on officer

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — A woman shot by a northern Virginia police officer after allegedly approaching officers with a kitchen knife has been charged with assault on a law enforcement officer.

Jiyoung Lee, 30, of Springfield, was treated at the hospital and is still recovering, police said.

Fairfax County Police released body-camera video of the shooting of the resident of a group home for the intellectually disabled, news outlets report. Chief Kevin Davis said the footage showed that Lee “posed a deadly threat to our police officers.” He described her as being “in crisis.”

Kyle Albert, the 14-year veteran officer who fired the shot, is on restricted duty as the investigation into the shooting continues, police said.

