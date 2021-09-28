Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

American siblings return home after China lifts exit ban

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 4:14 am
< a min read
      

BEIJING (AP) — A pair of American siblings have returned home after China lifted an exit ban following Canada’s release of a top Chinese tech executive wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges.

A State Department spokesperson said Cynthia and Victor Liu returned to the U.S. on Sunday after consular staff in Shanghai helped facilitate their departure.

A pair of Canadians held in China were also permitted to leave after Canada released Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on Friday.

The State Department spokesperson, quoted on routine condition of anonymity in an undated statement, added that the U.S. opposes the use of “coercive exit bans against people who are not themselves charged with crimes” and would continue to “advocate on behalf of all American citizens in (China) subject to arbitrary detention and coercive exit bans.”

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 2021 Open Generation 5G Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USMC recruits spar on Parris Island