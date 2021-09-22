On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Biden taps two fundraisers, ex state rep as ambassadors

Associated Press
September 22, 2021 5:23 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that’s he’s nominating two major Democratic fundraisers and a former Georgia state lawmaker to serve as ambassadors.

Erik Ramanathan, chairman of the public health nonprofit organization Heluna Health and an LGBT activist, was tapped for Sweden; Michael Adler, a South Florida real estate executive, was nominated for Belgium; and former longtime state lawmaker Calvin Smyre was picked to serve in the Dominican Republic.

Ramanathan and Adler were bundlers for Biden’s latest presidential run and raised major contributions for former President Barack Obama. Smyre spent 47 years in the Georgia State Assembly and was chairman of the Democratic caucus within the assembly for over a decade.

Smyre was an early Biden backer in a state that he narrowly won. Biden was the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Alaska fall colors coming in hot at Arctic National Wildlife Refuge