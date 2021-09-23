On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Boston requiring zero emissions for large buildings by 2050

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 11:55 am
2 min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston City Council has unanimously approved an ordinance that addresses climate change by requiring all buildings larger than 20,000 square feet to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey intends to sign the ordinance approved Wednesday, according to a spokesperson.

“This is the most transformative thing we have done for climate in Boston’s 400-year history,” said City Councilor Matt O’Malley, the driving force behind the rule. “It’s aggressive, but achievable, and it allows for five-year increments to check on our progress. This is a big win for the city.”

It applies to about 3,500 commercial and residential buildings, or about 4% of structures in the city, according to city officials. They account for 60% of Boston’s building emissions.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

The Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, Janey’s environment and energy chief, praised the decision.

“This indicates how serious we all understand the climate crisis to be for the city,” she told The Boston Globe.

The ordinance was modeled on similar measures in New York, St. Louis and Washington, D.C., she said.

A group that represents developers and building owners worked with the city on the measure.

“It’s a great step the city council took today,” Anastasia Nicolaou, vice president of policy and public affairs for NAIOP Massachusetts, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, told GBH News.

The two mayoral finalists, city councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George, also supported the ordinance, which establishes declining emissions caps for 13 different sectors and timetables to reach certain emissions cap goals.

The ordinance also establishes fines of up to $1,000 a day for owners alleged to be in violation of the benchmarks.

Environmental groups lauded the rules.

        Read more: Government News

“Energy efficiency is always the greenest, cheapest renewable energy, and Boston’s aging large buildings are the Saudi Arabia of wasted energy for us to tap,” Audrey Schulman, president of the Home Energy Efficiency Team, a Cambridge environmental advocacy group, told the Globe.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Global .NEXT Digital Experience 2021
9|21 ISS World North America
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai first in person meeting with World Trade Organization Director-General Dr. Okonjo-Iweala