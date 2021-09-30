On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Centrist Dutch party opens door to 4-party coalition talks

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 7:17 am
1 min read
      

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Drawn-out talks to form a new Dutch ruling coalition got a boost Thursday when the leader of the country’s second-biggest party said she is prepared to begin negotiations to re-form the same four-party Cabinet whose resignation in January triggered a general election.

The statement by former foreign minister Sigrid Kaag, leader of the centrist D66 party, appeared to open the way for the start of formal talks on a new coalition expected to be led by caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

D66, Rutte’s party and the Christian Democrats were meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss progress in more than six months of on-off coalition talks. Rutte entered the talks without speaking to waiting reporters.

If Rutte’s conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, Kaag’s D66, the Christian Democrats and the Christian Union agree to rule together again, they will enter the next phase of coalition talks in which they seek to nail down a policy blueprint for the coming four-year term.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Kaag long ruled out joining a coalition with the Christian Union party due to ideological differences, but lifted that blockade in recent days in an attempt to breathe new life into the ailing talks.

She said she wants an ambitious policy blueprint for the next government.

“This means that the Netherlands will become a climate frontrunner in Europe, that we will make the largest structural investment in education ever and that the Netherlands will take a leading role at the European Union,” Kaag said.

She said her party wants the new coalition to be “more progressive, more generous, more open and more humane.”

But she sounded a note of caution ahead of prospective talks.

“Will it work? I do not know,” Kaag said.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy boot camp grad meets son for first time