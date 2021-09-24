On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Courtroom shooting leaves 3 dead in Indian capital

The Associated Press
September 24, 2021 6:58 am
< a min read
      

NEW DELHI (AP) — Two assailants in lawyers’ black coats opened fire in a courtroom in the Indian capital on Friday, killing a notorious crime suspect before being fatally shot by police officers, authorities said.

The shooting took place as Jitendra Gogi, who was facing murder and extortion charges, entered the courtroom.

New Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said officers escorting Gogi acted swiftly and killed the assailants, who were believed to be from a rival gang. It wasn’t clear how they managed to bring in weapons.

With most proceedings held virtually because of coronavirus restrictions, very few people were present in the courtroom at the time of the shooting, said lawyer Satyanarayan Sharma, who was at the court as part of a different case.

        Insight by ProPricer: During this webinar James Woolsey, the president of the Defense Acquisition University, Frank Kelley, the vice president of the Defense Acquisition University and Michelle Currier, the professor of contract management at the Defense Acquisition University, will discuss the future of DoD contracting, pricing and acquisition. In addition, Michael Weaver, the professor of contract management at ProPricer will provide an industry perspective.

He criticized a security lapse and demanded a thorough investigation.

The assailants were waiting for Gogi to arrive, he said. Indian media reports said Gogi, 30, was allegedly involved in a series of murders, extortions, violent robberies and carjacking cases in and around New Delhi.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Global .NEXT Digital Experience 2021
9|21 ISS World North America
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Utah Honor Flight veterans visit National Archives