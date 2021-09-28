Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Detroit council member pleads guilty to taking towing bribes

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 6:21 pm
1 min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — A member of the Detroit City Council pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy, admitting that he and an aide accepted nearly $36,000 in bribes related to oversight of towing.

Andre Spivey, 47, took the money from an undercover agent or an informant. He’s expected to resign from office.

“The people of Detroit deserve a city government free of corruption and pay-to-play politics,” said Saima Mohsin, the acting U.S. attorney.

Spivey’s guilty plea wasn’t a complete surprise. The charge was filed in July, and defense attorney Elliott Hall had said Spivey was cooperating with investigators.

        Insight by ProPricer: During this webinar James Woolsey, the president of the Defense Acquisition University, Frank Kelley, the vice president of the Defense Acquisition University and Michelle Currier, the professor of contract management at the Defense Acquisition University, will discuss the future of DoD contracting, pricing and acquisition. In addition, Michael Weaver, the professor of contract management at ProPricer will provide an industry perspective.

“Over the course of four years, I received payments in hopes to help an individual retain a city contract,” Spivey told U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts.

Hall emphasized that Spivey “had an intent but never issued a vote” because of the money.

Agents recently searched homes and offices connected to two other council members, Scott Benson and Janeé Ayers, and aides. They have not been charged.

Mayor Mike Duggan said it was a “hard day” for Detroit and Spivey’s family.

The city council is considering changes to how the city hires towing companies by turning to competitive bids. Duggan has called the current process, which involves the police department, “fraught with potential for abuse.”

Spivey will be the second council member forced out of office this year. Gabe Leland was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to accepting an illegal $7,500 cash campaign contribution.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 SpiceWorld IT Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Afghan children learn English at Doña Ana Range Complex