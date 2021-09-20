On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Drone strike kills at least 1 in rebel-held Syrian province

The Associated Press
September 20, 2021 2:08 pm
1 min read
      

BEIRUT (AP) — A drone strike hit a vehicle traveling on a rural road in rebel-controlled northwestern Syria on Monday, killing at least one person, rescue workers and a war monitor said.

The Civil Defense team, known as White Helmets, said the unidentified body was lifted from the car along the Idlib-Binnish road east of Idlib province.

The totally charred vehicle, split in the middle, lay on the side of the rural road in an orchid.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in Britain, said the U.S.-led coalition was believed to be behind the strike on the vehicle, which carried a militant from one of the radical groups operating in the province. The Observatory didn’t identify the group but said it was linked to al-Qaida.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto said the coalition was not behind the attack.

The U.S. has carried out attacks in Idlib before, targeting al-Qaida militants and the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi who was hiding in the province after fleeing from eastern Syria.

Large parts of Idlib and neighboring Aleppo provinces remain in the hands of Syrian armed opposition, dominated by radical groups including the once al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham,. There are also over 4 million civilians living in the area, most of them displaced from previous bouts of violence in Syria’s 10-year conflict. The Syrian government has vowed to restore control of all of territories outside of its control, but a cease-fire negotiated last year in Idlib has tenaciously held.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|20 New Ways to Measure Employee Engagement
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force celebrates its 74th birthday