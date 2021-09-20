On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Dutch court: Syrian brothers guilty of Jabhat al-Nusra roles

The Associated Press
September 20, 2021 9:35 am
1 min read
      

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court on Monday convicted two Syrian brothers of holding senior roles in the Jabhat al-Nusra extremist group in their home country between 2011 and 2014, the first time Dutch judges have convicted a suspect of leadership in a Syrian extremist organization.

One brother was sentenced to 15 years and nine months, the other to 11 years and 9 months. Their identities were not released, in line with Dutch privacy rules.

The Dutch court said in its verdicts that Jabhat al-Nusra carried out attacks targeting the regime of President Bashar Assad.

“People who worked for the regime were tortured and murdered,” the court said in a statement, adding that the group’s attacks also caused civilian casualties and contributed to armed conflict and chaos that drove millions of Syrians to flee the country.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Both brothers had been given asylum in the Netherlands. But they came under police scrutiny after one of them was recognized by visitors to a debating center in Amsterdam, when a film about Syria’s civil war was being shown.

They both denied involvement in the extremist group, but the court said judges convicted them based on a police investigation that included bugging their homes and a car and sifting through their phones and computers.

The court said that one of the brothers had been jailed and tortured by the Assad regime before he joined the Nusra group.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|20 New Ways to Measure Employee Engagement
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force celebrates its 74th birthday