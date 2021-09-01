On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Elijah McClain investigation announcement expected

The Associated Press
September 1, 2021 11:36 am
1 min read
      

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s attorney general plans to make an announcement Wednesday about the grand jury investigation into the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man who was put in a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative two years ago in suburban Denver.

Attorney General Phil Weiser scheduled a press conference for 10 a.m. in Denver to discuss the case.

The 23-year-old’s death gained widespread attention during last year’s protests against racial injustice and police brutality following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. McClain’s pleading words that were captured on police body camera video — including “I’m just different” — have been posted on signs at protests and spoken by celebrities who have joined those calling for the prosecution of the police officers who confronted McClain as he walked down the street in the city of Aurora after a 911 caller reported he looked suspicious.

Facing pressure amid the protests, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis ordered Weiser to open a new criminal investigation. A district attorney had said in 2019 that he could not charge the officers because an autopsy could not determine how McClain died.

In January, Weiser announced that he had opened a grand jury investigation in the case.

