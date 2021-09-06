Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

German Foreign Ministry says ambassador to China has died

The Associated Press
September 6, 2021 12:30 am
< a min read
      

BEIJING (AP) — Germany’s new ambassador to China, a former adviser to Chancellor Angela Merkel, has died, the German Foreign Ministry said Monday.

In a short statement the Foreign Ministry said Jan Hecker, Merkel’s former foreign policy adviser, had died only a few days after taking up his new office.

“It is with deep sadness and dismay that we have learned of the death of the German ambassador in China, Prof. Dr. Jan Hecker,” the ministry said in a statement on its website. “Our thoughts in these moments are with his family and the people close to him.”

The ministry gave no further details as to when Hecker, 54, died nor where.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.

Hecker, who became ambassador in August, was married and had three children, according to his biography on the Foreign Ministry website.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire