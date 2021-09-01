On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Greek twin bond raises $3 billion, rates ‘historically low’

The Associated Press
September 1, 2021 10:27 am
< a min read
      

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece raised 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion) through two bond issues Wednesday, taking advantage of high investor demand to boost the country’s cash reserves, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said.

Staikouras said the twin issue — a 5-year and a 30-year bond — attracted substantial demand among investors and carried “historically low” interest rates.

He said the 5-year bond had an “almost zero” rate, while the 30-year issue carried a lower rate than a similar bond sold in March, when the rate was just below 2%.

Greece has for years successfully tapped bond markets it previously was locked out of due to its 2010 financial crisis and subsequent international bailouts, which ended in 2018.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

That’s despite Greece’s low credit rating, which remains below investment grade even after a series of upgrades by major ratings agencies.

The country had already raised about 11 billion euros in bond issues this year, and with Wednesday’s sale has exceeded its annual target for borrowing from markets.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Double rainbow over Canyonlands National Park in Utah