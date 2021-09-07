On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Louisiana revokes nursing home licenses after deaths

The Associated Press
September 7, 2021 4:50 pm
< a min read
      

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana health officials announced Tuesday that they are revoking the licenses of seven nursing homes that were evacuated to a warehouse where seven residents died after Hurricane Ida amid conditions deemed squalid. Department of Health Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips said in a statement that the homes “clearly failed to execute their emergency preparedness plans to provide essential care and services to their residents.”

State health officials have launched an investigation into the deaths at a warehouse facility in Tangipahoa Parish where 843 residents from seven nursing facilities operated were sent before Ida roared ashore in southeast Louisiana on Aug. 29

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire