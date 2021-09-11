On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

New US ambassador arrives in Mexico’s capital

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 9:42 pm
1 min read
      

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The new U.S. ambassador to Mexico arrived Saturday in the Mexican capital promising to work together with officials here to address common challenges like the pandemic and migration.

Ken Salazar will meet in the coming days with President Andres Manuel López Obrador to present his credentials as ambassador

“We’ll work to ensure we have a migration system that works both for the United States and Mexico,” Salazar said in Spanish after arriving at the Mexico City international airport. He didn’t answer questions.

Salazar arrived in Mexico two days after top advisers to presidents Joe Biden and López Obrador met in Washington to restart a high-level economic talks. Officials said they are eager to advance on topics as migration, infrastructure and trade.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Migration has remained a particular issue for both countries.

In Mexico, López Obrador has faced criticism in recent weeks over images of Mexican immigration agents and National Guard troops clashing sometimes violently with migrants in the southern state of Chiapas. The migration pressure in southern Mexico as well as at the U.S.-Mexico border led López Obrador to renew his effort to persuade the United States to commit funding to social projects he has implemented in southern Mexico that he says could be expanded to Central America.

López Obrador said he sent a letter to Biden suggesting that people participating in the programs should also be offered work visas in the United States.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes