NKorea’s Kim wants to restore hotlines with South Korea soon

The Associated Press
September 29, 2021 6:13 pm
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says he’ll restore stalled communication lines with South Korea in early October.

Kim’s comments carried in a state media report on Thursday came a day after North Korea claimed to have performed it first hypersonic missile test in the latest in a series of its weapons tests this month.

The Korean Central News Agency quotes Kim as saying the measure is aimed at realizing the Korean people’s wishes for a peace between the two Koreas.

KCNA says Kim made the instruction while urging South Korea to abandon “unfair double-dealing standards” and “hostile policies.”

Kim also says America’s “hostile policies” and “military threats” remain unchanged and that its recent offer for dialogues is nothing but an attempt to conceal such a hostility.

Some experts say North Korea has been trying to push Seoul to convince Washington to ease economic sanctions and make other concessions or drive a wedge between the allies.

